Packed with powerful features at a low price, itel’s P38 smartphone was named the ‘Best Fast Charging Phone Under 100 Dollars For The African Market’ by the XDA, one of the largest global Android resources that serves millions of global readers every month.

The itel P38 was released mid-May 2022 as the latest hero smartphone for the itel P Series with the tagline ‘Charge Faster, Play More’. itel’s P series is known for offering big battery, big screen, and other powerful features for users every year, and the itel P38 is no different. It is bigger and better. This begins with the 15w fast charging and 5000mAh battery on the itel P38. With just ten minutes of charge time, you can get three hours of talk time, and with twenty minutes of charge you can be online for as long as ten hours. The itel P38 charges to 100% in two and a half hours, less time than last year’s itel P37. The wonders of 15w fast charging.

While many smartphone users are often asked to choose between functionality and appearance, itel says you can have both. The itel P38 offers a unique blend of fashionable design and sleek outlook for that extra style and confidence. With a super slim frame, quality 8MP dual camera, unique colour scheme and ergonomic texture, and upgraded fingerprint sensor, the itel P38 is the new definition of elegance and class; the outlook is both sparkling and attractive.

Discover more about the itel P38 here: https://www.itel-life.com/global/phone/smart-phone/p-power/p38/. With these features unpacked, it is clear to see why the XDA has rated the itel P38 the best fast charging smartphone under 100 dollars.

2022 is definitely a good year for itel. The brand has also ranked number 15 on the list of Top 100 Most Admired Brands in Africa 2022. The list is compiled by Brand Africa, GeoPoll and other partners in a study across Africa to identify the best brands in the continent. The report, Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands, is now in its 12th year and was conducted in 29 countries covering all economic regions in Africa.

Last year, itel ranked 21st among the Top 100 Most Admired Brands in Africa 2021 but ranked 15th this year. This is a major feat that should be applauded. It is an affirmation of the brand’s efforts to offer innovative and forward-thinking technological products for customers across Nigeria and Africa. itel’s repositioning for customers to enjoy a better life compounded by ease and simplicity helps its case as this honour showcases the value that the brand’s smartphones and other products bring to the table.

For more information on itel’s smartphones and other products, please visit @itelNigeria on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms or their website here: http://itel-life.com.