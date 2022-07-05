IPOB

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Tuesday replied former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of Kano State, asking him to refrain from involving IPOB in Nigerian election processes, saying that what they do is selection, not election.

IPOB also told Nigerian politicians generally and Kwankwaso, in particular, to desist from linking IPOB with Peter Obi’s political ambition and campaign, saying that Peter Obi is not a member of IPOB nor supported IPOB’s agitation for freedom at any time, saying that the ex-Anambra State Governor pursues a totally different goal from that of pro-Biafra group.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful entitled, “Former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of Kamo State, shamelessly stop ranting and push for reality” told the ex-Kano State Governor that IPOB has no interest in what it called “the Nigerian morally decadent and fantastically corrupt political system and landscape.”

IPOB statement read, “The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to advice the former Governor Kano State Rabiu Kwankwoso, not to involve IPOB into their selection process they call election in Nigeria.”

“The Nigerian politicians generally and Kwankwaso, in particular, should desist from linking IPOB with Peter Obi, his political ambition and campaign, Peter Obi is not an IPOB member, never supported our agitation for freedom at any time because he pursues a totally different goal form that of the IPOB.

“We have no interest in the Nigerian morally decadent and fantastically corrupt political system and landscape. If Kwankwaso is threatened by Labour Party and Peter Obi’s teeming support by the creative and talented but downtrodden, neglected, deceived, deprived, killed (#Endsars) Nigerian youths from even the North which your generation do not have any good intentions for, then he should go forward and settle his differences and stop linking IPOB to their problem.

“IPOB is not interested in the worthless politics you play in Nigeria, we don’t regard such daylight robbery, fraud, manipulation and selection as election. May be there is something Kwankwaso is not telling the world. Instead of saying the truth that because he is Fulani with the (born to rule mentality) he cannot play the second fiddle to a Southern Christian presidential candidate, he has the temerity to associate our hallowed liberation movement with the shameless murky waters of the Zoo politics.

“IPOB is not concerned with the waves of this election, we have never asked for nor say anything contrary to our goal and demand, what we need is referendum and referendum we must have. There are no middle ways for us as a people as far as our liberty and freedom is concerned. There is therefore nothing anybody can do to change our resolve towards our stated goal which is the restoration of Biafra.

“If there is a region to avoid due to criminality with terrorism, it is the Northern Nigeria which sponsors several terrorist groups as joint venture partners, recycles them in the military and ministries, you should feel non-Northerners pulses when they helplessly tag along with you people to ascertain the sensitivity of their irritations and pounding of hearts in silent prayers for safety.

“IPOB is a disciplined movement and we do not speak from both sides of the mouth. Our singular objective is to extricate our people from the debilitating environment that prevents Biafrans from attaining our fullest potential as human beings, exit from the contraption called Nigeria and be able to determine our fate through putting to use our intrinsic endowments and ingenuity in an enabling environment in a free and Independent Biafran Nation.

“Peter Obi is not a member of IPOB and he is neither agitating or in support of our Self Determination struggle. Why associate him with IPOB’s struggle for freedom. IPOB does not know who Peter Obi is, going by our biodata bank. Our demand is our inalienable rights to self determination and this we seek through a universally recognised and accepted political process called REFERENDUM as stipulated by the United Nations Charter.

“IPOB wish to use this medium and opportunity to warn every politician in Nigeria to desist from linking IPOB with their politics and selection process because we are not politicians and have no common interest. We are freedom fighters.”