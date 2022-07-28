Claims terrorists planning to take over Abuja

Warns of severe consequences should harm come upon him

By Steve Oko

Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has demanded immediate and unconditional release of its Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, currently detained at the headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, Abuja.

The renewed demand according to the pro-Biafra movement is informed by the intelligence by various security agencies that terrorists are planning to attack targets in Abuja.

This is coming three days after a leaked memo by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, revealed that terrorists were planning a cordinated attacks on key cities including Abuja.

There was also intelligence report by other security agencies that the Islamic State West of Africa Province, ISWAP; and Boko Haram planned to attack Lagos, Kaduna, Kogi, Katsina and Zamfara States as well as Abuja.

Consequently, the Federal Capital Territory earlier in the week, directed the closure of all private schools in Abuja as part of precautionary measures.

Federal Ministry of Education had also ordered the immediate closure of one of its Unity Colleges, the Federal Government College Kwali, located in Kwali Area Council of Abuja.

The decision was taken after a reported terrorist attack on the neighbouring Sheda Community in the Area Council.

National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in Nigeria, Abuja chapter, had also directed all private schools in Abuja to shut down not later than Wednesday, July 27.

The association, had in a statement, said that the directive came from the FCT Education secretariat.

“Dear school educators, instruction reaching me now from the Ag. Director DQA is that the FCT Education secretariat has directed that schools are to make sure all examinations going on should be ended by Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and all students including those in boarding should be allowed to go home for the holiday”, the statement read.

IPOB warned of dire consequences should anything untoward happen to Kanu as a result of Nigeria’s refusal to release or relocate him from Abuja to a safer place.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, read: The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the sudden closure of all the Government public schools operating in Abuja because of the threats from terrorists to take over Abuja and entire Nigeria; IPOB therefore demands immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS dungeon in Abuja by Nigeria Government.

“We are a reminding Nigeria and her Security Agencies that the world through UN Right group has mandated for unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi KANU and the appropriate compensation paid to him without delay because he commited no crime against Nigeria and her sovereignty.

“The UN Group warned that if anything untoward happens to him it will be disastrous to Nigeria, and IPOB is ready to carry this order to the letter.

“We are advising fulani terrorists government of Nigeria to urgently release Mazi Nnamdi KANU unconditionally before their planned jihad in Abuja.

“We are monitoring them and the shenanigans they are playing with their terrorist collaborators to take over the government.

“IPOB is neither bothered nor interested in the plan of the terrorists to overrun the Nigeria government which we have rejected, our concern is the safety of our leader.

“We therefore, demand that the Nigeria government must release the leader of IPOB now because he commited no crime as enuciated by the UN Right group.

“Nigeria’s closing of schools, businesses, and other activities because of Fulani terrorists threat to attack Abuja, clearly shows that Abuja is no longer safe for people to live.

“Hence our demand for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi KANU before anything happens to him. We demand prompt and complete implementation of the UN directives concerning Mazi Nnamdi KANU.

“Binta Nyako and her jurists should know that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s life is in danger while being detained in DSS custody Abuja. Again, she should know that these terrorists attacked Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, War Training College Jaji in Kaduna, Kuje Prisons Abuja and other security facilities in Abuja, therefore DSS facility is not immune to attack by these state sponsored terrorists.

“The Nigeria Government and its compromised security agencies must understand that danger is coming from their brothers whom they groomed to ravage and pillage the country.”

IPOB said that treacherous Igbo politicians who colluded with the Federal Government to destroy Igbo land for selfish interests would find no hiding place, urging them to make peace now before its is too late.

“We pity those Igbo leaders and politicians who commited crimes in Igboland and ran to Abuja thinking that nothing will happen.

“The narratives have changed and they will run to Lagos but Lagos will not be safe for them, then they will come back home soon and answer questions unless they run to abroad.

“One day all the evil and killer politicians from BIAFRA land will be held to account, and only the good ones will walk as free men and women.

“This is opportunity to make peace with your people because danger is approaching to Nigeria soon, the country has collapse. “

