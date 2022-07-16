By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Saturday alleged that its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is no longer being allowed to stay approved time with his visitors particularly, his lawyers and relations by the Department of State Services, DSS.

The proscribed secessionists’ group also alleged that the DSS officials allows him to see his visitors for only 30 minutes in contravention of the competent Court Order that approved 2 hours per visit by his lawyers and family members.

The peo-Biafra group equally alleged that the DSS agents have continued to flout and violet the existing Court orders strictly given by Hon. Justice Binta Nyako, concerning the welfare of Mazi Kanu, describing the action of the Nigerian secret agents as deliberate, permanent and insidious psychological torture on the person on the IPOB leader.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, no longer allowed to stay approved time with his visitors by DSS, Hon. Justice Nyako, made a Court Order that “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should be visited twice a week, Mondays and Thursdays by his lawyers, family members and visitors of his choice, the DSS, has consistently and deliberately disobeyed the order as if they are above the law and the court.

IPOB’s statement read, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to reiterate and register our displeasure once again over the deliberate, permanent and insidious psychological torture being meted against our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in contravention of UNHRC and all other International Human Rights laws and principles in DSS confinement and torture facilities.

“The DSS agents have continued to flout and violate the existing Court orders strictly given by Justice Binta Nyako, concerning the welfare of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader, and a prisoner of conscience.

“There abound obvious and utter disregard by DSS on the existing laws and Court Order as if they are above the law and the Court. They are consistently flouting the Court ruling that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu deserves an interface with fellow human.

“Solitary confinement is a torture under UN Law. Justice Binta Nyako, made a Court Order that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, should be visited twice a week, Mondays and Thursdays by his lawyers, family members and visitors of his choice, but that Court Order has never been respected and implemented to the letters by DSS.

“We want to make it known to all and sundry that our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is now being allowed to see his visitors for only 30 minutes in contravention of the competent Court Order that approved 2 hours per visit by his lawyers and family members.

We equally want to remind DSS of their required obligations, some of which are to abide by stipulated Court Orders and procedures in handling all matters associated with our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, so as to minimise unforseen circumstantial consequences should anything goes wrong.

“We are making a public call and open invitation to the International Community, Amnesty International, Embassies, Governments, Intersocity and NGOs, including all reputable Human Rights Organisations to monitor the gross violation of all known fundamental human rights of the leader of IPOB and all other illegally incarcerated IPOB members in Nigeria.

It is no doubt that Biafrans especially Igbos race and their religious worshippers are racially profiled and discriminated against in Nigeria by DSS. That’s is why notorious terrorists and bandits from the North can kill and commits all sorts of crimes and never get arrested, but innocent and unarmed Biafrans especially, Igbos, including old men and women are indiscriminately arrested, tortured, incarcerated and made to disappear by DSS, and their sister security agents without trace.

“The Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols of 8 June 1977 contain a number of provisions that absolutely prohibits torture and other cruel and inhuman treatment being meted by DSS on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other individuals especially IPOB members.

“We want to let IPOB know, for example, that torture is prohibited under Article 3 common to the four Geneva Conventions, Article 12 of the First and Second Conventions, Articles 17 and 87 of the Third Convention, Article 32 of the Fourth Convention, Article 75 (2 a & e) of Additional Protocol I and Article 4 (2 a & h) of Additional Protocol II. In international armed conflict, torture constitutes a grave breach under Articles 50, 51, 130 and 147 respectively of these Conventions.

“Under Article 85 of Additional Protocol I, these breaches constitute war crimes. In non-international armed conflict, they are considered serious violations. In addition, Article 3 common to the Geneva Conventions, Article 75 (2 b & e) of Additional Protocol I and Article 4 (2 a & h) of Additional Protocol II prohibit “outrages upon personal dignity, in particular humiliating and degrading treatment.

“We are therefore, warning that If anything untoward happened with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Nigeria’s DSS solitary confinement facility or custody, they will know that IPOB members are not push over, and the consequences will leave for generations.

“Men and women of good conscience and lovers of humanity across the world should advise the anti Igbo, Igbophobic, anti Biafra, Biafraphobic and anti Nnamdi Kanu, Nnamdiphobic in the Nigerian security agencies, against future danger irreparable consequences of their action.

“May we reemphasize that we will not accept any stage-managed attack by DSS agents targeted at Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we have earlier pointed out such stunt upon reception of Intelligence by M-Branch.

“Using the brand names of your diverse industries (Terrorists/Bandits) interchangeably upon every state-sponsored terror activities is no longer fashionable and not accepted to us as well as to the International Community. We want the Nigerian Government to understand that Nigerians and the world understand your game; you own the terrorists, you own the bandits, you own the herdsmen, you own the unknown solders and unknown gunmen, we demand safety of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”