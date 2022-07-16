Blessing Effiom Egbe

Prolific filmmaker and director Blessing Effiom Egbe has said that she was expecting her recent invitation to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards, known as the OSCARS.

Egbe was invited alongside actress Funke Akindele and Daniel .K. Daniel as members of class of 2022 Academy Awards.

Expressing joy following her selection, Egbe whose many films and television series including The Women, Two Brides and a Baby, Lekki Wives among others said :”I feel highly honoured to have been selected, and invited to join the Academy.”

According to her, there has been a growing need for inclusion and the Academy was deliberate with this year’s list.

“I have had to go read about the process of selection of new members, and I can now conclude, this is no easy feat to achieve. Current academy members nominate film makers deemed fit for the new role, and the Academy board of governors must vet and approve such persons. I’m thankful I met the criteria and passed the scrutinies,” she said in a statement.

Speaking further, the award winning producer and director said she didn’t foresee the selection.

“I did not see this coming at all. I’ve never really paid much attention to the process behind the selection of winning films for the prestigious Oscars awards.

“The most I’ve done is wonder how grueling and daunting it must be for the film producers who submit their films and are awaiting feedback. I have also hoped that one day, I’ll submit a film too. I recall mentioning to one or two of my friends in the industry that when I’m ready, I know what story line to dust up from my archives.

“But this? An actual participation in the viewing and voting of submitted films for this highly rated award we watch from afar,” Egbe added.

Membership selection, according to Academy board of governors, is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority.

“The 2022 class is 44% women, 37% belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 50% are from 53 countries and territories outside the United States.”