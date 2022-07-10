Tired of online dating apps infested with scammers, creeps and hookup merchants? Well, to the rescue comes an dating platform called LikePlayLikePlay.

The LikePlayLikePlay is made by Africans for young African Professionals and Entrepreneurs… seeking safe and fun online platforms where they freely get serious about the business of finding a soul mate.

The platform is envisioned to help young professionals who are single and searching spend shorter periods on that search and go on to have lasting unions

The idea is for an online space for young professionals to find everlasting sweetness, humanity, and friendship to the fullest. Summarised on the website as “where serendipity meets intention”.

While the platform has a rather playful name, the “About” section of the website warns amusingly that “LikePlayLikePlay will not be for “play-play” (haha, sorry). We have built a platform strictly for young, educated, and ambitious Africans looking to find soulmates with whom they can build a happy, prosperous future. As they say in Nigeria, na from clap we dey take enter dance… we are here to ensure that dance is a wedding dance.”

The LikePlayLikePlay platform is exclusively for singles, and for that reason married people are persona non grata on the app. Furthermore, all users on the platform are expected to go through a verification process to keep the online community safe from bad actors.

On the feature side of things, the app boasts of a propriety algorithm which uses a short and fun personality test to match members on the platform to one another with up to 80% accuracy. Also included in the impressive list of complementing, first-of-its-kind features available on the platform is what is called the Playground– which is basically a newsfeed-like forum where members can shoot their shots openly and have other users engage by liking and commenting, thereby forming friendships.

The online network has been running a stealth-mode Beta programme for the past couple of weeks with many of the less than 100 users having nothing but glowing reviews about the platform’s design, features and potential to make online dating safe, fun and efficient.

The LikePlayLikePlay web app will be launching on Sunday the 10th of July at www.likeplaylikeplay.net, with the Android and Apple apps to by the end of July. Already on the platform are young and single doctors, accountants, lawyers, entrepreneurs, techies and many more from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, the UK, Canada, the US and all over the world.

So if you are young professional who is single and searching and has no time to waste on shady sites disguising as dating platform, then LikePlayLikePlay is for you. It is free to join and use.

We will be looking forward to seeing how the platform maintains the lofty standards as time goes on, being the first made-in-Nigeria online dating platform strictly for young professionals and entrepreneurs.