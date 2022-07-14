By frank Okeke

The first article in this series gave a brief history of the role played by Homeopathic practitioners in 1790s to 1900s during the various pandemics and epidemics that ravaged many nations.

This striking feature about these homeopathic interventions was that they happened at period when microorganisms and the microscope were not in common use. It is noteworthy that the efficacy of the homeopathic remedies is still very much intact. As a matter of fact Homeopathic medicine is founded on universal laws of nature which do not change.

However, as was rightly noted by an author, Dean (2001), political will and public health measures consigned cholera and most of the other epidemic diseases to the history books within the last century. Hence it is logical to note that recurring bouts of cholera, lassa fever and other infectious diseases frequently reported in different parts of the country may be traced to a failure of public health measures and lack of political will to provide necessary infrastructure for the citizens. In this second exposition, the objective is to further convey the role homeopathic medicine can play when integrated in to the Nigeria’s Health system.

A brief recount: Homeopathy is a system of medicine founded by the German medical doctor Samuel Christian Frederick Hahnemann in 1796. The system works by the principle of similar- Similia similibus currentur which means “let likes be treated by likes” or “Like cures like”. Practically speaking, it means that a remedy used to treat a patient can, when given to a healthy volunteer, produce in the volunteer, symptoms similar to the symptoms of the patient. Homeopathic remedies are provedon healthy volunteers and the symptoms produced and observedin the volunteers are the (set of) symptoms the remedy can cure when seen in a patient.

We have over three thousand homeopathic remedies recorded in the Homeopathic materia medica. Now to the matter at hand.

Republic of Cuba is one of the popular destinations for Nigerian medical tourists. Cuba is an island country, in fact the largest Carribean island with a population of 11.4 million (2014). By its location at the meeting area of the northern Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, Cuba is periodically subjected to tropical storms and hurricanes especially during the rainy season. Usually a storm is accompanied by flooding which, depending on its intensity, could claim lives, destroy properties and on top of all could trigger the onset of some infectious diseases even to epidemic proportions.

One of such infectious diseases annually encountered by Cubans in rainy season is leptospirosis. It is a bacterial disease that can be spread to human through infected animals like rodents, dogs, livestock, etc. It can be contacted by walking through contaminated soil and water, drinking or bathing with such water.

When a heavy downpour or a hurricane occurs, urine of a contaminated animal could be spread in to the soil, stream and other natural water sources. Annually the island of Cuba is ravaged by tropical storms and hurricanes which in some years could be up to two or more times. On 30 October, 2007, Cuba experienced one of her worst storms, named Noel, which destroyed 22,000 homes, coffee plantations, roads, power lines, and other infrastructure. Estimated loss was set at $500 million. With this flooding, leptospirosis epidemic set in. Being an annual occurrence, some years earlier an effective vaccine by name Vax-spiral trivalent, the only conventional anti-leptospirosis vaccine in the world then, was developed by the Finlay Institute, a WHO-designated research center. However, due to the magnitude of the hurricaneNoel, the island was overwhelmed there were inadequate resources and high emergency. Vaccination though an effective option has a reduced effectiveness in emergency situations.

Because of the urgency of the situation and non-availability of conventional resources the scientists decided to try homeopathy as a last resort. A conventional vaccine requires a minimum of six months for production. The homeopathic remedy, on the other hand, could be produced in less than two weeks at about two percent cost of the conventional vaccine with environmental temperature storage and easy dispensing.

The homeopathic remedy was administered to the high risk region to a population of 2.1 million persons. Within two weeks of administering the remedy a 90% reduction was observed in incidence of leptospirosis. While in the low risk areas which did not receive any intervention – homeopathic or conventional, the incidence of leptospirosis continued to rise.

In the following years, the homeopathic prophylaxis for leptospirosis was given to the entire Cuban population (11 million) leading to a near eradication of leptospirosis in Cuba. Based on the results obtained by the use of homeopathic medicine in leptospirosis, the Cuban Ministry of Health approved and commenced the use of homeopathic prophylaxis and treatment for other infectious diseases and epidemics including dengue, ‘swine’ flu, hepatitis A and conjunctivitis all with same brilliant outcomes.

In concluding homeopathic medicine has a complementary role to play in the Nation’s health system. It is one of the disciplines in Complementary and Alternative medicine (CAM), the others being Naturopathy, Acupuncture, Osteopathy, Chiropractic medicine. Each of these disciplines has a definite uplifting role to play in Nigeria Health system. Integrating CAM will certainly supply the missing ingredient responsible for massive medical tourism of our citizens to other nations.

Frank Okeke is a homeopathic medical practitioner.