Nigerian music genius Olanrewaju Olamilekan Samuel known professionally as Integral Money has released another potential hit track for the summer titled, “God Airpus”(as in help us).

This is a follow-up track on his most recent song ‘Breakfast of Today’ which was released earlier this year and has been widely circulated across various platforms, locally and beyond Africa.

‘God Airpus’, which was produced by

produced by Optionbeatz from Ghana, mixed by the Grammy award-wining mixing engineer Spyritmyx is a certified groovy track that expresses the urge to appreciate life in all of its oddities.

On the cusp and peripheral message in the song, the artiste said: “God Airpus mirrors the struggles of an average Nigerian trying to make ends meet.

“It provides the lyrical prayer line to be grateful and incline to God for help.

“Its a typical motivational song blended with Afro-Pop Fusion, Amapiano sound and all the elements to put anyone in a dance mood”, he added.