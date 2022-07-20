.

……Commissions centre for the study of violent extremism, presents N48.3 cheque for research on cancer treatment in UNIMAID

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

As part of post insurgency development efforts, the North East Development Commission (NEDC), on Wednesday handed over medical equipments to 7 Division Military Hospital, Federel Neuro Psychiatric, FNPH, and University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, UMTH Maiduguri to compliment efforts of the government in the fight against Boko Haram and managing victims of the over decade crisis in the region.

The Commission also unveiled the multi million edifice it constructed to the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) that would be used as Centre for the Study of Violent and Extremism (CSVE), even as it donated the cheque of N48.3 million to support Cancer Research at the institution.

These were disclosed by the Managing Director of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali who led the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk and other stakeholders to officially witness the commissioning and handing over of 13 various interventions in the state.

Firstly, The North East Development Commission team visited 7 Division Hospital, Maimalari cantonment where it presented medical equipment comprised of five-part haemotology analyser, high frequency mobile X-Ray machine, full-automatic analyser, V100 spectrophometre and electrolyte analyser.

The Managing Director of NEDC, Mr Mohammed Alkali, said at the event that the commission was committed to interventions in healthcare system in the North East.

Alkali lauded the military for efforts in restoring peace and normalcy to the region.

He also assured the military of the commission’s support in its de-radicalisation programme.

In his remarks, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Nasiru Gwarzo also lauded the military for sacrifices to the nation.

She gave the assurance that the commission would sustain its support for the military.

“What you are doing is not saving lives but also shaping the country.

“Make the best use of the equipment to save lives. A lot more will come,” the minister said.

In an address of welcome, the Commander of the hospital, Lt. Col. Adeniyi Ogunsakin, listed some donations to the hospital from the commission to include an ambulance, medical consumables among others.

Ogunsakin thanked the commission for support, saying that the equipment would help to improve the hospital’s performance.

The General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Maj.-Gen. Waidi Shuaibu, and the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai in North East, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, also lauded the commission for sustained support.

They gave the assurance that the facilities would be properly used.

“We will ensure maintenance for maximum benefit,” Musa said.

On the recent successes recorded under the Theatre, General Musa said, “The military will continue to do more in decimating the remnants of terrorists in their hideouts, within the last one month, troops have rescued 3 Chibok school girls including Ruth Bistrus and her child who is here with us today, and very soon we will hand them over the the State Government reunite them with her parent.”

The NEDC team also visited Federal Nuero Psychiatric Hospital, Maiduguri, and were recieved by the Chief Medical Director, Professor Ibrahim Wakawa.

At the facility, the team handed over 500 KVA generator, Analog X-Ray machine with Digitizer, State of the Art Ultra-sound Machine with 3 probes among other medical consumables.

At the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, the team donated and handed over 200 beds which were recieved by the Chief Medical Director, Professor Ahmed Ahijo.

Alkali also handed over the completed Centre for Study of Violent Extremism with a cheques of N48.3 million for research on cancer.

The Chief Medical Directors of Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Professor Wakawa and that of the UMTH professor Ahijo as well as the Vice Chancellor University of Maiduguri, Professor Aliyu Sh ugaba thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for establishing the NEDC with competent hands which is doing it’s best in addressing most of the major challenges affecting the institutions in the region.