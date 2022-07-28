By Fortune Eromosele

A bill for an Act to Establish Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria aimed at Regulating and Determining the Standards of Knowledge, Skills, and Qualification of Persons seeking to become professional Strategic Managers in Nigeria; and for Related Matters (HB.1024) has successfully passed its third reading at the National Assembly.

The President and Chairman-in-Council of the Institute of Strategic Management, Nigeria, Mr. Alex Ndudi Enebeli just after the third reading of the bill while addressing media men at the House of Representatives stated that the leader of the House has shown an indication of the readiness of the bill to receive assent and passage into an act.

He said, “The entire institute appreciates the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the entire members of the house for giving priority to a pivotal bill in the strategic management sector.

“The bill for an Act to establish Institute of strategic management of Nigeria is empowered with the responsibility, amongst others, to regulate and determine the standards of knowledge.

“Standard of skills and qualification of persons seeking to become professional strategic managers in Nigeria; and also for other related matters.

“The bill when assented to would also serve multidimensional purpose including eliminating unqualified strategists and curbing poor plannings and inefficient policies of both private and government stakeholders.

“This would, in turn, boost the country’s productivity as a strategist would make more improved and informed strategies, plans and policies; and work with standard practices that would enhance the growth and development of the country.”

Appreciating the House of Representatives under the leadership of Rt. Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, he said, “for carrying out due diligence by passing the Institute of Strategic Management, Nigeria Charter Bill into an Act to establish the Institute.

“This is a good way to go for the benefit of our Nation which is in dire need of Professional and certified Strategic Managers, especially at this time in our National Development, which is the major strength of our Institute”.

Enebeli said that the members of various associations of strategic managers were enthusiastic and anticipating the Act which would also qualify them as approved, recognized, and certified professionals in their field of practice.

He said that the institute alongside various groups would continue to engage stakeholders to promote and advocate for a successful passage of the bill into an Act.

Assuring the government, he said, the institute shall support the government at all levels, and uphold and deliver its mandates within its principles without distorting government activities.

