By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Tuesday said that if not for the professionalism of the Army and sister agencies, insecurity would have been worse.

Uzodimma stated this in Owerri at the ongoing Army Day celebration 2022 lecture in Imo, titled “Curbing Insecurity In Nigeria and the Imperative of Inter-security Agency collaboration and coordination” delivered by Prof. Osita Ogbu.

According to Uzodimma, while commenting on the lecture a th Army day celebration he said: “My interactionyouityouyou is very fulfilling and it encouraged my coming to this event. You have in many ways justified the confidence imposed on the institution by Nigerians. The inter-agency cooperation that has been discussed by many people is Woking in the Imo state.

“While we try to identify our changes we try to know our areas of success. I’m I people are not only happy to host you but wish to identify with you in your patriotic struggle.”

“I am happy you’re improving your professional competence and struggle to tackle insecurity, banditry, terrorism and all forms of criminality. Be rest assured that Imo people who are recent beneficiaries of your efforts. Sometimes I wonder what would have been the situation without the existence of the military and its sister agencies. It would have been worse.”

However, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, after receiving Chieftaincy title Dike Ogu 1 (War of Lord) from the Chairman of Traditional rulers, Eze Emmanuel Okeke, said: “I urged traditional rulers in the state to have watchful eyes, partner security agencies, and report obnoxious conduct capable of disrupting peace to relevant quarters.”