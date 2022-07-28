By Dayo Johnson

THE Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service, NHFSS, in Ondo State, yesterday, vowed to flush out criminals hiding in forest reserves across the country.

Its Commander, Emmanuel Adedayo, who spoke in Akure, said: “We are ready to go into the forests to flush out criminals. We are not in competition with other agencies but we are out to complement their jobs.

“We will continue to provide intelligence to support all ongoing efforts of security agencies to rid the states of banditry.

“This is the time for all hands to be on deck. We cannot leave it all to the government.

“As an organisation whose primary place of assignment is in the forest, NHFSS has come to lend a helping hand and to synergize with other security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property.”