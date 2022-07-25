By Shina Abubakar

A Yoruba traditionalist group, Irorun Ile Kaaro Oojiire, IIKO, yesterday, vowed to curtail the worsening insecurity ravaging Yorubaland through the use of supernatural power.

At a press conference in Ile-Ife, Osun State, the leader of the group, Oladotun Dada, lamented that the spate of attacks and kidnappings in Yorubaland is becoming worrisome, hence the need for the group to rise up and take the bull by the horn.

Dada, who also doubles as the Arole Obatala Agbaye, said: “Our main problem is insecurity in Nigeria. It is due to this reason that we came up with our own faction of Kaaro Oojiire group. We want to make sure the whole Yoruba speaking states is free of crime.

“We want to put a stop to the security threats in our land, and we are going to do that, not by carrying guns or other weapons but through our forefathers’ supernatural powers. We have made up our minds to go and re-awaken the powers, in order to safeguard Yorubaland.

“We want the whole world to know that the divine intervention of God, through Irorun Ile Kaaro Oojiire, is here to salvage our security situation.”