By; Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps, led by its Chairperson, Ambassador Fatima Balla Abubakar on Wednesday appealed to the Nigerian Army to deploy more soldiers for the protection of NYSC Orientations Camps spread across the 36 states of the country and Abuja in view of the security situation in the country.

Speaking when the board paid a visit to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya at Army headquarters in Abuja, Mrs. Abubakar said, “Sir, as you are aware, the NYSC has Orientation Camps which houses a minimum of 1,500 Corps members in all the States of the Federation, and given the incidences of insecurity in the Country, we are concerned about the safety of the young men and women under our care.

“We are not unaware of the security situation in the Country and the many areas that require the attention of the Nigerian Army. However, we have come to you for more support, bearing in mind that the NYSC is the baby of the Nigerian Army.

“We therefore plead for additional personnel in all our Orientation camps across the Country. We will really appreciate your kind assistance in this regard sir”.

Continuing she said, “The Nigerian Army established the NYSC which has grown to become the most outstanding Organization that continues to foster National Unity in our Country. Since the establishment of the NYSC, the Nigerian Army has been one of the greatest supporters of the Scheme.

While thanking the Nigerian Army for the outstanding support to the NYSC, she said, “This courtesy call therefore is a homecoming as we are here to appreciate our greatest benefactors for making NYSC a great Organization that it is today, and to also plead for more support in terms of provision of additional security to our Orientation Camps across the Country.

“I must also commend the Army for the excellent officers you have consistently sent as your representatives on the NYSC Board. Since my appointment as Chairman of the Board, I have worked with intelligent Gentlemen who represent you on the Board.

“I started with Brigadier General Olokor, then Major General Sawyer and currently, we are very happy to have the very energetic, brilliant, and humble Brigadier General Bayode Adetoro. These gentlemen have helped the Board and the Scheme in no small measure in running the Scheme by bringing to bear, their expertise.

“The former Director-General of the NYSC, Major General Shu’aibu Ibrahim was also very exceptional. He was able to take the NYSC to greater heights due to the many innovations he introduced during his tenure. Currently, we have a new Director-General, Brigadier General Muhammad Fadah, who took over barely 2 months ago. We are hoping that he will build on the achievements of his predecessor.

Responding, the Chief of Army Staff assured the NYSC board that the Army will continue to ensure the protection of NYSC orientation camps and Youth Corp’s members as the Army has a big stake in the programme which was established in 1973.

The COAS said, “We (NA) have always taken the security of Orientation Camps and NYSC activities seriously and we will continue to support and provide security for the programme. Your request for additional personnel over security challenges will be addressed.

“We are ready to help project the good works of the NYSC whose mission is among others to foster the unity of our country. We have been doing it with our deployment of officers for all NYSC activities and we will not relent.”

The Board members were accompanied on the visit by the Director-General, NYSC, Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah.