By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Suggesting solutions to insecurity in Nigeria, Royal fathers and religious leaders have expressed the view that all stakeholders in the Nigerian project need to shun the blame game and rise together to prevent a total descent into anarchy.

At the valedictory/welcome dinner for the new/old presidents of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abuja on Thursday night, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, said: “Just yesterday (Wednesday) 20 innocent souls drowned in Sokoto while running away from attacks by terrorists.

“The fact that we have been talking about insecurity should be enough for us to wake up, come together and face our challenges, because it will consume all of us, if we fail or if all we do is sit down and blame one another.

“Blame-game can never help anyone. The earlier we know the truth about this insecurity issue, the better for all of us.”

Recommending a practical solution, he said: “I think the issue of unemployment across the country is a time-bomb. So many youths who are hungry are hanging around and doing nothing. We know that a hungry brain is a very angry one. So, we have to find a way to take unemployment out of our lives.

“I will like to assure you that we have a lot to do together and will do our best with all honesty and sincerity and the fear of almighty God.”

Nevertheless, President Buhari needs to replace key security chiefs and source competent hands, because the anti-insurgency campaign cannot succeed without a coordinator and a realistic, intelligence-led strategy.

There should be a strategy, pooling all policing, intelligence, military, and political assets to defeat criminality and terrorism.

