

By Dayo Johnson

AHEAD of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Chairman of Amotekun in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, yesterday, warned criminals to steer clear of the state before, during and after the festival, saying there won’t be any hiding place for bandits in the state.

Adeleye gave the warning during a coordinated ‘Show of Force’ across the three senatorial districts of the state, ahead of the Sallah holiday.

The areas patrolled were Igbatoro road in Akure, Show Boy Road in Ore, Olowo in Ore, and Toll-Gate, among other areas.

Speaking during the exercise, Adeleye said: “There won’t be any hiding place for criminals in the state. Security agencies in the state are ready to gallantly face the challenges of protecting everyone.

“We want to give the general public the confidence that the security architecture of Ondo State is intact.

“There is a serious synergy among the security agencies in the state.

“As you can see, this show of force in Ondo State includes the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, the Directorate of Secret Service and the Amotekun Corps.

“We are spreading our operations to the three Senatorial Districts of the state to ensure there is adequate peace in the forthcoming Sallah holiday.

“We want to reassure the general public that they should go about their legitimate activities and enjoy their holiday.

“The entire security agencies in Ondo State are working round the clock to ensure that by the grace of God, the celebration will be hitch-free for residents and commuters.”