Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to recruit five million policemen to fight the insecurity in Nigeria.

The monarch, in a statement signed by his media aide, Alli Ibrahim on Sunday, expressed concern over deteriorating state of security across the country, urging the President to turn the country to a police state to strengthen its security.

He also enjoined the government to develop a digitalized data base and means of identification for Nigeria’s residents to enhance effective policing, saying such will encourage the security to question anyone on Nigeira’s soil without means of identification.

It reads, “The security architecture of Nigeria can be strengthened through employment of more personnel and better funding. As the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammed Buhari should consider recruiting about 5 million able men into the Nigerian Police and equally increase the monthly salary of security operatives.

“Nigeria with not less than 250 million population is having the police strength of less than 300,000. To have a robust security output, President Muhammed Buhari should make Nigeria a policing state by recruiting 5 million personnel.

“In addition to that, the government must also improve our data base and provide electronic gadgets that will assist the police to have access to individual information irrespective of the location. Operation carry your identification card must be enforced. With this, criminals and bandits will find it difficult to move around us.

“I enjoin the government to map out the strategy to implement the admonition in the best interest of Nigeria and her people”.

