..Beefs up security in unity colleges

By Joseph Erunke

THE Federal Government, Monday, ordered immediate closure of Federal Government Colleges, Kwali, in Kwali Local Government Area of the Federal Capital.

This was as it directed principals of Ulunity colleges across the country to liaise with security agencies within their jurisdictions in order to forestall any security breach in their schools.

Government also directed that arrangements should be made for final year students of the Federal Government College,Kwali, to conclude their Nationall Examinations Council,NEC0.

The Minister of Education,Malam Adamu Adamu,who gave the directives in a statement by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations,Bem Goong, explained that the closure became necessary following security breach on Sheda and Lambata villages, suburbs of Kwali Area Council which also threatened FGC Kwali.

The statement read:”The Federal Ministry of Education has ordered the immediate closure of one of its colleges, the Federal Government College Kwali, located in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Education Minister, Adamu Adamu who gave the directive in the early hours of this morning said the closure became necessary following security breach on Sheda and Lambata villages, suburbs of Kwali Area Council which also threatened FGC Kwali.

“According to the Minister, the timely intervention of security agencies saved the situation.

“Adamu Adamu also directed that arrangements should be made for final year students to conclude their NECO examinations.

“The minister has also directed Principals of Unity Colleges across the country to liaise with security agencies within their jurisdictions inorder to forestall any security breach in our schools.”