A political pressure group under the aegis of Fusion774, Weekend, beckoned on the Federal Government, FG, to strengthen local security outfits in communities within and outside the FCT to put an end to the rising insecurity challenges in Nigeria.

The National Coordinator, Fusion774, Comrade Sadiq Jitka who made this call during a press briefing in Abuja, stated their concerns due to the increasing activities of insurgents in the country, which has become a major concern for Nigerians ahead of the general elections.

Describing the security situation in the country as pitiable, Jitka explained that should local security and vigilante groups get equipped with sophisticated weapons, they would be armed to defend themselves and their communities without waiting for conventional security agencies.

He said that the reason for advising the government to support communities’ local security with weapons for protection, is that they are the locals and they know the terrain more than conventional security, and they will be able to avert any threat to the lives and property of the people.

According to him, if the federal government yields to the advice of empowering the local security outfits in the communities, It would go a long way to curbing the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

“We condemn all acts of criminality in the country. We stand to condemn the recent Kuje jailbreak by the ISWAP terrorist group leading to the release of suspected dangerous elements into our society thus further heightening the insecurity precipitation.

“We urge the government to live up to its responsibility and double its effort to stem the tide. In this political transition period, political parties that want our votes should convince us with their roadmap, manifestoes, and issue-based discussions, not trivialities,” he said.

The group further said the upcoming 2023 general election is going to be an opportunity for Nigerians to elect leaders that can deliver in terms of addressing the economic and security situations of the country.

“Our participation to make things right is going to be the decision we are going to make while selecting the right leadership. We the Nigerian citizens deserve quality governance and we are responsible for it. The lack of consistency in governance has been a major setback for us as a country.

“We must ensure consistency in governance while encouraging sustainable policy initiatives and ensuring people-friendly programs. It is time to take advantage of our vast population, we must invest in our people.

“Nigeria has a poor human development index; human resource development plays a vital role in the prosperity of every nation. We stand to achieve a quantum leap if we invest in our human resources, thereby addressing the lack of employment facing the youth today,” he said.

Fusion774 also lamented that unemployment is one of the most pressing problems in Nigeria, urging Nigerians to vote for those that would ensure that the youths and graduates have jobs after schooling.

“This is an issue of national emergency. When we are voting for leaders in the next election let’s look at those with the trait of building people, those that have the track record in investing in people, this is the future we are looking at, we have to get it right this time, we must come out and vote in numbers.

“We have to get our PVC today, now. Our PVC is our tool for working out good governance. We find it a duty to condemn the spate of insecurity in the country, the recent killing of military officers in Niger State is of great concern to us, just as the once happening in States like Zamfara, Katsina, Plateau, South East, and elsewhere in Nigeria.

“I will use this opportunity to urge the PDP as a party to base their campaign on issues that affect the life of Nigerians, not attack persons, like the recent take on the Nigeria Ambassador to the Benin Republic Amb. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Lt. Gen. Rtd.), dwelling on issues that have been duly addressed by ICPC.

“Fusion774 is using this opportunity to state our unalloyed position on supporting credible candidates with a track record of good team selection, completed projects, people-oriented programs, human capital building, and enduring legacy,” he said.

