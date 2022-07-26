

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Tuesday asked the Federal Government to account for the One billion Dollars security funds jointly contributed by the 36 states of the federation to fight insurgency giving the worsening insecurity in the country.

The Governor who wondered what the Federal Government had done with the money that insecurity had continued to escalate across the country mandated the State Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu who represented him at a virtual meeting of the Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF to seek clarifications on the matter.

Speaking shortly before presiding over the State Security Council meeting in Makurdi, the Governor asked, “what have they done with the one billion Dollars the Governors Forum gave on behalf of the local governments for security?

“That money is huge. What have they done with the money that terrorists will kidnap citizens without any rescue mission?

“It is even more worrisome and unthinkable that terrorists will threaten to kidnap our President. If that happens, that means we have no country again.”

According to him, “the primary responsibility of any responsive government is to ensure the safety of lives and property. The situation where innocent Nigerians are left at the mercy of vicious terrorists is unacceptable. We must not allow this to continue.”

The Governor lamented the situation where Nigeria as the giant of Africa had become helpless to tackle its security challenges, saying “it is very painful to see the country where it is today.”

Governor Ortom affirmed that security issues should be the concern of all, emphasising that it should not be tailored along political lines as protection of lives and property of citizens ought to be prioritized.

While commending the sacrifices of security operatives in the state, he also acknowledged the challenges security officers in the State face in the discharge of their duties.

He reiterated his call on Benue people and other Nigerians to appreciate and offer support to the families of security personnel some of whom he noted had paid the supreme prize in their quest to secure the country.