By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has donated ten new Hilux trucks to the Police command, as operational vehicles in fulfilment of his administration’s assurance to always partner the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, to enhance the security of lives and property.

The Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel who announced the donation of the ten while receiving the new Commissíoner of Police, Mr.Olatoye Durosinmi, in his Government House Office, Uyo Wednesday, also donated a brand new Toyota Prado SUV to the new Commissioner of Police in the State.

Emmanuel noted that the 10 new trucks brings to 45 the number of operational vehicles so far donated by his administration to the command and assured that he will keep to his promise to provide 100 operational vehicles before leaving office next year.

He lauded Durosinmi’s interest in Marine security, and affirmed the donation of 18 gunboats with outboard engines to the Police Marine unit to enhance security on Akwa Ibom waterways.

In his words, “Let me thank you for your special interest in marine security. I am aware of the tools that you need. We have tried our possible best to supply the gun-boats and new engines, and in the past two weeks we’ve acquired a lot.

“We’ve bought five earlier, you said they were not enough, we added thirteen making it eighteen gun-boats in these few months. we will continue to improve on that.

“And I am sure you have seen that we have improved a lot on communication equipment. I believe if it is properly deplored it will help us a whole lot.”

The governor also commended the CP’s aesthetic value, swift adaptation to the security challenges of the state and collaboration with other sister agencies barely five weeks he assumed duty in the state.

He reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to support the command in crime fighting.

“I like your passion, I like your commitment and I like your promise to make Akwa Ibom State Command the most enviable in the whole country. Let me thank you that even before this official reception you swung into action.

“Your collaboration with the Army, SSS, Civil Defense and other Military and Paramilitary and other security agencies is highly commendable because we are all aiming towards the same goal to save the society for all. Thank you for that cooperation.

” I can assure you as a State Government that it is our primary responsibility and our social call to secure lives and property and we will do that with all amount of seriousness, commitment and passion to deliver and once the passion is right nothing is impossible”, the Governor said.

In his remarks, the CP, Olatoye Durosinmi acknowledged the warm welcome accorded him in the state and the support so far received from the state government, describing the state as a brand that is being looked up to by other Nigerians.

Durosinmi sounded a warning notice of his regime’s intolerance for anti-social elements, stressing, “It is simple for them to repent and become good citizens of Akwa Ibom State or leave the command for us.

“We will not allow a microscopic minority who are disturbing the peace of the state to have their way. We will get to them before they get to our innocent people”

RELATED NEWS