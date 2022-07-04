By Sola Ogundipe



A Coalition of support groups across Africa, known as the African Endometriosis Awareness and Support Foundation, has charged African governments to initiate policies and programmes that will positively impact the lives of women living with Endometriosis, especially in accessing appropriate care and support.



Making the call in Lagos during the 2nd international conference of the Coalition themed: “Endometriosis – An Unrecognised Burden in African Women”, global advocates for endometriosis, argued for priority attention to the condition that affects 10 percent of the global female population.



Co-founder of the Support Group, Dr Abayomi Ajayi, said the conference theme was relevant and timely considering dwindling resources available to African countries, especially in critical areas such as health care and education.



Ajayi, who is the Medical Director, Nordica Fertility Centre, Lagos, Asaba and Abuja, argued that the primary aim of the Coalition – currently with active members in Botswana, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana and Nigeria – is to raise awareness about endometriosis.



“One of the major concerns about endometriosis is its oftentimes inaccurate diagnoses, which is usually the result of a dearth in trained medical manpower, as well as obsolete equipment in many medical facilities across the African continent.



“For the women living with this condition, life seems really unfair. The pain, the tough choices they have to make in determining if they will have children, their sexual life, relationship challenges and general wellbeing should be of grave concern to all of us,” Ajayi remarked.



In his presentation entitled “High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) in the Management of Adenomyosis”, Ajayi argued for need to pay more attention in making diagnosis during fertility evaluation.



“HIFU is the non-invasive way of treating fibroids and adenomyosis. We are trying to look at the reproductive health outcomes for people who have had surgery for what they thought was fibroids..



“The advantages are that it is a non-invasive day procedure that spares the uterus, and allows for normal vaginal delivery in future pregnancies. There is no general anaesthetic, a faster recovery period, and non-ionising radiation which makes it repeatable, safe, low risk of complication



According to him, as at last weekend, the Nordica Fibroid Centre had treated a total of 136 patients, six with adenomyosis only and 20 with adenomyosis combined with uterine fibroid. In her presentation entitled: “Reconstructing and Deconstructing the Patient”, the keynote speaker, Prof Linda Griffith, a professor of Biological and Mechanical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, shared surgical and clinical advances in the bid to understand the complexities of in with endometriosis patients towards the development of new therapies.



Griffith, who was herself an endometriosis patient, said in her research, she discovered that patients can be grouped and treated according to different molecular mechanisms. She said some of the mechanisms developed to tackle cancerous tumours were now being applied to endometriosis and there was commitment to getting new drugs in the clinic.