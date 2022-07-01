By Omeiza Ajayi

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, told registered political parties in the country that it would not extend the July 15, 2022, deadline for nomination of Governorship and States Assembly candidates.

INEC, in a statement by its National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, said the decision was taken, yesterday, at a meeting of the commission.

Okoye said: “By the Timetable and Schedule of Activities released by the commission, political parties that conducted valid governorship and state Assembly primaries shall upload the list and personal particulars of their nominated candidates between July 1 and 15, 2022.

“We urge political parties to scrutinise the list and personal particulars of the candidates they propose to sponsor at the election to avoid any mix-up and duplication of names. Political parties are advised not to wait until the last day before uploading the list and personal particulars of their candidates. The Candidates Nomination Portal will shut down at 6pm on July 15, 2022.”