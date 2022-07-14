By Steve Oko

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has expressed furry over the viral video of a large consignment of Permanent Voter’s Card, PVCs, allegedly buried in the compound of a highly-placed personality.

INEC said it had commenced investigation into the incident and vowed to severely punish anyone involved in the act.

The electoral umpire made its stance on the matter known in a press statement Thursday, by its National Commisaoner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

Below is a full text of the statement posted on INEC Twitter handle:

“REPORT OF UNCOLLECTED PERMANENT VOTERS’ CARDS (PVCs) DISCOVERED IN INAPPROPRIATE LOCATIONS

“The attention of the Commission has been drawn to videos trending online of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) allegedly buried underground in some locations, including the compound of a high-profile Person.

“The Commission is not taking these atlegations lightly. We heve commenced immediate investigation ‘and anyone found culpable in this diabolical scheme clearly intended to disenfranchise Nigenans will be sanctioned under the law. Every eligible Nigerian who registered as a voter is enttled to his/her PVC. The constitutionad right to vote in any election must never be suppressed or abridged in any way.

“As far as the record of the Commission is concemed. PVCs have been printed for all valid registrants in Nigeria up to 14th January 2022 and deirvered to all the States of the Federation for collection by voters. We will not allow retrogressive elements to sabotage our efforts.

“The iesues of voter registration, compilation of the voters’ roll and issuance of PVCs are at the heart of any democratic electons and the Commission won’t fail to ensure that every eligible citizen who appears in person at the regrstration venue is registered. We assure Nigerians that the matter will be pursued to its logscal conclusion.

“Already, the Commission is reviewing the procedure for collecting PVCs to make it lees curnbersome and more transparent. This will be a major topic at the INEC regular quarterly meeting with stakeholders so that working together we can find a lasting solution to the issue.

“Meanwhile, we appeal to those who found the allegedly buried PVCs to deliver them to our nearest State or Local Government office. This will be their patnotic contribution to the consolidation of our electoral process.

“National Commisaoner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee Thursday 14th July 2022 “i