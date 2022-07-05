By Adeola Badru

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said on Tuesday that it is working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to ensure the prosecution of persons arrested of votes selling and buying at

the recent Ekiti State Governorship election.

The commission’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC in Oyo State, Mr. Mutiu Agboke, made the disclosure, during a media briefing/valedictory programme, held at the collation centre of the commission in the state.

According to the REC, action will commence as soon as the EFCC completes its investigation, adding that the commission appreciated the roles being played by the anti-corruption and security agencies in apprehending some of the perpetrators of the brazen assault on the country’s democracy.

Agboke, then, reiterated the commission’s readiness to conduct credible, free and fair elections in Oyo State, with less than ten months to the general elections.

He said: “The issue of buying remains the major area of concern. I appeal to all security agencies and political class to continue to join hands with the commission to tackle this menace.”

“I also appeal to the media to be factual, objective and professional in reporting the coming general elections in the state. Journalists covering the election must on no account, interfere with the processes and procedure of voting or in any way, distract any election officials in the performance of their duties.”

While stating the number of uncollected Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs in the state, Agboke said there are 2,934,107 registered voters in the state, going by the last 2019 general elections.

He added that the state has 78,420 registrants that completed the registration during stipulated periods, but there were only 45,187 valid registration out of it all.

“INEC started the preparation for the 2023 general elections immediately after the of the 2019 general elections. Thereafter, the commission converted additional 1,607 polling units to the initial 4,783 polling units making a total of 6,390 polling units in the state.”

“Out of the 33 local governments in the state, Ibadan North Local Government has the highest number of 77,308 uncollected PVCs, while Atisbo Local Government has the lowest number of 2,227 uncollected PVCs out of the total number of 753,044 uncollected PVCs in the state.”

“PVC is key to the participation of any voter in the upcoming election. The current voting system is such that without the PVC, no electorate shall be allowed to to vote under any condition.”

“It is no more news that INEC has phased out the use of Smart Card Reader and the use of incident forms. This is to ensure sanctity and the originality of the results of the elections,” Agboke explained.