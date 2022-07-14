By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has moved sensitive material to all the INEC offices in the 30 local government areas of Osun state ahead Saturday Osun governorship poll.

The officials of the commission moved the materials under heavy security to all the local government around between 7pm and 9:30pm on Thursday at the headquarters of INEC situated along Gbongan/Osogbo road.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Abdulganiy Raji, while handing out the materials, said the electoral officers would take the items to their councils where they would be sent to the polling units on Saturday morning.

He added that the move is to ensure efficient dispatch of the items to the polling units on Saturday.