.

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Following court judgement mandating independent National electoral commission (INEC) nationwide not to halt continuous voter registration(CVR) Kebbi State INEC has said that, it has complied with court directives as all the state-wide registration points and/or centers are still receiving eligible registrants willing to register and obtain permanent voters card.

The confirmation was given by Kebbi state head of department voter education and publicity Muhammad Abbani Takai as contained in a press release on Friday 1st July 2022.

On certified true copy ( CTC) he said at least 186 requests were received from political parties candidates noting that, the commission is working round the clock to ensure the speedy issuance of the copies.

The commission also urged political parties who conducted valid governorship and state assemblies primaries to upload personal particulars of their nominated candidates they intend to sponsor to do so between 1st July 2022 to 5th of same month this is according to time table and schedule of activities he added.

He explained the commission will give an update on the court case but in the meantime INEC will continue to excercise its primary functions as provided by the law.