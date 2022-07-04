By Biodun Busari

The United States President, Joe Biden will host a July 4 barbecue for military families by 5 p.m on Monday in celebration of the American Independence Day.

Reports disclosed that Biden will return from Camp David on Monday in time to host an Independence Day celebration at the White House for the second year running.

Camp David is the country retreat for the President of the United States of America. It is located in the wooded hills of Catoctin Mountain Park, near north-central Maryland.

The president and first lady will then take in the fireworks on the National Mall from the White House.

Biden and his wife, Jill Biden are to be present delivering remarks to celebrate the occasion, the White House announced Sunday.

Biden’s second July 4 in office comes as his popularity has taken a turn for the worse.

“Today, all across this nation, we can say with confidence: America is coming back together,” Biden said during his Independence Day speech last year, in which he also celebrated the country’s success in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although COVID causalities have now dropped since the omicron variant caused a winter spike, economic uncertainty and record inflation have hit Americans — and Biden’s approval ratings — hard.

A recent AP-NORC Center Poll conducted June 23 to 27 found that Biden’s approval rating is at a historic low of 39 percent, compared to 55 percent in a poll taken at a similar time last year. The poll also saw respondents giving their lowest approval rating for the direction the country is heading in — 14 percent compared to 44 percent last July.

The White House has maintained it has a plan to confront the issues plaguing the American people.

“Fighting inflation and lowering prices is the president’s number one economic priority, and he’s laser focused on doing everything he can to make sure the economy is working for the American people,” White House spokesperson Chris Meagher said of Biden this weekend, according to the Associated Press.

He added, “And we’re in a strong position to transition from our historic jobs recovery to stable and steady growth. Because of the work we’ve done to bring the pandemic under control, COVID is not the disruptive factor it has been for so long.”

Americans come together on July 4 to celebrate the nation’s birthday and Independence Day. On this day, most Americans enjoy grills in their backyards, at beaches, or in parks. Some partake in parades or marches and enjoy the fireworks that are often launched at dusk. They usually greet themselves about Independence Day, saying Happy Fourth!

The American glory of Red, White, and Blue, is celebrated on Independence Day on July 4.

The country celebrates its 246 independence as July 4, 1776 was the day it formally adopted the Declaration of Independence, which had been written largely by Jefferson. Ultimately, the drafting of the Declaration of Independence was a contentious process.