By David Odama – Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, Friday called for increases fight against the killers of innocent Nigerians, describing the recent security breaches in Kokona Local Government Area and other parts of the state as worrisome.

The Governor who spoke during a meeting with the security chiefs at the Palace of the Paramount Ruler of Kokona Local Government of the state, Abaga Toni in Garaku said the recent insecurity upsurge in some parts of the state cannot be allowed to degenerate to where the citizens would be leaving in fears.

According to governor Sule, crime and criminality do not have a place in the state urging increased. collaboration between security agencies and civil authorities to take the fight to the criminal elements so as to checkmate their nefarious activities.

“My administration will continue to be proactive and provide support to security operatives in the state, what is required of the security agencies in the state is to go after the criminals. Nassarawa State is not for criminals”, Sule declared.

Governor Sule in a statement by his press secretary, Ibrahim Addra, promised to construct the Gurku – Dari as well as the Angwan Takwa – Moroa – Ninkoro roads in the area to ease commercial activities and provide a peaceful environment for the citizennry.

In his response, the traditional monarch of Kokona, Abaga Toni, Lawrence Ayih thanked Governor Sule for responding promptly to the need of the people of Kokona as well as the proactive security measures to protect lives and property.

Present at the meeting were representatives of the 177 Guards brigade, NSCDC, DSS, Police and the Chairman of Kokona Local Government Council, Awwalu Adamu among others.

