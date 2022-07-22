By Gabriel Olawale

Youth activist, Michael Obinna Nwabufo popularly known as Mike Premium, has charged political leaders in the country to include young minds in their cabinets as that is the only way to ensure formulation and execution of policies that will affects lives positively.

He made this known on the 13th of July 2022 on the premises of the Independent National Electoral Commission head office in Lagos while addressing news men on a courtesy visit to the INEC office with members of NETLIN Youth in Politics, a non profit youth organisation.

According to Mike Premium, the nation needs young minds who understands the realities of the world and can proffer modern day solutions that will positively affect the lives of the populace.

In his words, “we cannot expect different results and keep doing things same way. We have capable youths who can function in key areas that will bring changes. The youth understands what’s happening out here. We need new wine in a new bottle. Every leader across boards must include a large number of young people in their cabinets.I see no reason why we cannot have a cabinet where 40 percent of it’s members are youths”.

He therefore called on Nigerians to only vote for candidates who have solid plans to address the many issues killing the dreams of many young people in the country while advocating for mass voters registration and participation in the 2023 General elections.

Michael Obinna Nwabufo also known as Mike Premium is a foremost brand and talent manager and convener of NETLIN Youth in Politics, a non profit youth advocacy group with members across the nations.

On the visit train with Mike Premium to the INEC Office were Prince Nelson Enwerem, Frodd, Lord Lamba , NastyBlaq, Brighto and other top celebrities and influencers who are members of NETLIN Youth in Politics.