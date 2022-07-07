Creditcare Technology, into MoneyGram International, Inc. It has initiated the strengthening of digital P2P payments to further expand its presence in emerging markets, including the Philippines, Vietnam, and now Nigeria. Global Consumer Finance collaborates. CreditCare offers affordable show transfers and credit rates.

“Working with MoneyGram is a turning point in our mission to provide affordable financial services to users in new regions,” said a representative from CreditCare technology. We believe that not only the first 10% of the population, but all people should have access to affordable financial services. Thanks to the link between CreditCare and MoneyGram, people can send money easily, securely, and easily.

In developing countries, where more than half of the world’s population cannot participate in the official financial system, online banking is still an innovative idea. When digital money is not used, countries and their populations lose new products, services, and innovations.

After approval by regulators, the company was allowed to connect to an infrastructure network of more than 20,000 physical sites operated by SoftBank to provide customer support. This includes realistic locations such as 7-11 stores, SM malls, Robison grocery stores, and BDO banks.

With MoneyGram International, Creditcare is actively expanding in Nigeria, reaching 12,000 locations, using the Backend Moneygram structure and 9 partner banks. In addition, this partnership with Moneygram gives CreditCare access to an additional 12,000 branches, including 7-11 stores, SM centers, Robison grocery stores, and BDO banks.

Digitization has accelerated access to EM capital and reduced the huge cost of attracting customers by improving writing productivity. Julia G. Co is the founder of CreditCare Technology, which offers attractive investment options and cross-selling opportunities in rapidly growing markets. To enhance the quality of life for their customers, founder Julia G. Co. wanted to start from scratch as a fintech company that was not recognized in the developing world.

“The digital revolution has reduced the high purchasing costs of consumers by accelerating EM access to capital and increasing consumption efficiency,” said Julia G. “This provides dynamic investment opportunities and cross-selling products in developed countries.” Co-founder of CreditCare Technologies. We are excited to open access to digital financial products for the wider community. Improving financial access to emerging markets could increase GDP by 14%. We are strengthening the economy to improve the lives of women and, indirectly, their families.

About CreditCare Technology

In key developing countries, Creditcare Technology will expand access and ensure compliance with digital finance for over 450 million people. They are trying to solve the problem of financial exclusion by digitizing invaluable analog consumption data and creating a 360-degree profile of their customers. In emerging markets, CreditCare is a bank without custody. Because there are no intermediaries, it acts as a direct lender and interacts with all online customers. Although many prefer to pay and pay.