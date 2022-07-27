By Ezra Ukanwa

THE Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has described the recent move by some Senators of the minority whip, demanding Buhari’s impeachment over insecurity, as deceptive, hypocritical, and a ploy to divert the attention of Nigerians ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

You would recall lucidly that a set of Senators, mainly of the minority extraction staged a walkout after demanding the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening insecurity in the country.

This was even as the group specifically stated the set of senators who made the impeachment move, are “a bunch of unreasonable people”, adding that “as legislatures, they ought to check the excesses of the executives over the years.”

The Spokesperson, CNG, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who spoke to VANGUARD on a telephone conversation, on Wednesday, in Abuja, also stated that the younger generation have woefully failed to challenge the older generation leaders into ensuring that the anomalies seen in the country are properly addressed.

According to him, as far as we are concerned, that is deception to divert attention from the failure of the current administration. They kept quiet all this while and began to talk about impeachment seven months to the general election. So, they are trying to trick members of the public to gain relevance.

“We have a bunch of unreasonable people as legislatures, they opt to check the excesses of the executives over the years.

“It is funny and ridiculous for them to start taking action now. Nigerians should not believe them and they should not be trusted.

“We have been trying to conscientise people on the need to act. If we continue to dwell on a government that has failed in all indicators of good governance we are not going anywhere.

“The new generation failed to put their house together against the old politicians and failed. Look at all the young politicians, they went individually to challenge Atiku Abubakar the Presidential candidate of the PDP and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and they all failed.

“The north is now at the receiving end and this is the region where Buhari got his vote, a major reason why there is voter apathy in the north and a reason why the people might not even go out to vote on the 2023 elections day”, he added.