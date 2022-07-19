.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

As Angry youths blocked the Owerri/Onitsha road to protest the killings of many youths who were returning from a traditional wedding from Awo-mamma in Oru East Local government area to Otulu in Oru West Local government area of the state, the deceased families have continued to lament their experiences.

One of them, Chidozie Ekesinachi, who narrated his ordeal at the hand of the suspected Ebubeagu security operatives and how he said he lost his two brothers.

On how it happened, he said he was among those arrested by the said Ebubeagu operatives on Sunday and they took them to their office at Oru East council area, where they detained them till the next day.

He said it was the next day on Monday, that he was released alongside others after they were identified as people from the Otulu community.

Ekesinachi said on the same day, some people called his attention that his brothers were among those killed. He rushed there and confirmed it was true.

According to him, “I heard my brother was killed and i started rushing there to find out if it was true. I got there I saw my brothers and many others lying lifeless. Some of them were still an apprentice in their various workplaces. Mainly those I saw were indigenes of Otulu, the names of my two brothers, Chukwuemeka and Ifesinachi.

“They were killed at the premises of the traditional wedding ceremony. Some started beating them and put them in the boot of the jeep vehicle. The Ebubeagu people carried us to their station in Omuma local government area. The next day they brought us out and asked us to go.”