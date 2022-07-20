Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State

•As S-East youths give Uzodimma 7-days to resign

•Propaganda won’t deter us—Imo govt

•Ex-Imo Deputy gov calls for independent investigation

By Anayo Okoli, Chidi Nkwopara & Chinonso Alozie

ENUGU — MOVEMENT for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has condemned in strong terms, the killing of some youths in Awomamma on Monday, allegedly by the Imo State security outfit, Ebubeagu.



MASSOB spoke as the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, yesterday gave Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, seven days to resign as governor of the state or face impeachment by the state House of Assembly.



This is even as Governor Hope Uzodimma said his administration “will not be deterred by propaganda and blackmail in his quest to protect the lives and property of Imo citizens.”



Meantime, ex-Deputy governor of Imo State, Eze Madumere, yesterday, called for an independent investigation in the last Sunday attack by suspected members of the Ebubeagu security outfit where youths were allegedly attacked, seven reportedly killed and many injured.

Disband Ebubeagu, MASSOB urges Uzodimma

MASSOB described the action of Ebubeagu as “insensitive and atrocious”, insisting that the people murdered were “innocent and defenceless youths from Otulu town returning from a traditional marriage”.



The group alleged that the Imo State Ebubeagu security outfit has been involved in the murder of several innocent youths in the state.



The group in a statement signed by its leader, Uchenna Madu alleged that:”This killing of innocent citizens is one of the several, uncountable and secret killing of our people by the Imo State Ebubeagu. They are primarily established as a witch-hunt outfit to fight political enemies and non violent pro- Biafra agitators”.



MASSOB described the security outfit as a dracula and agents of death established by Imo State government to hunt down real and imaginary enemies.



Condemning its activities, the group warned Governor Hope Uzodimma to immediately disband the group or they see “their activities in Biafra land as a declaration of internal war.

“The so-called Ebubeagu security outfit must cease their operation in Imo State now”, MASSOB said.

S-East youths give Uzodimma 7 days to resign or face impeachment

COSEYL, through its President General, Goodluck Ibem, stated this to newsmen in Owerri, while reacting to the alleged killing of not less than seven youths and injuring of others by suspected members of Ebubeagu security outfit last Sunday as they were returning from a traditional wedding ceremony from Awomamma in Oru East local government to Otulu community in Oru West Local government area of the state.



COSEYL argued that Ebubeagu was an illegal armed group and that the security agencies should arrest them and prosecute them.



According to the Youth group, “The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone is saddened by the barbaric, villainous and senseless killing of 14 innocent youths that came for traditional marriage in Awo – mama in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State by men of Ebubeagu security operatives. We condemn in the strongest terms.



“The groom and 9 persons that came with him for the traditional marriage at Awomama from Otulu community in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo were killed while the other 5 other persons are from the Awomama community in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.



“Also, 32 persons who were viciously attacked in the traditional marriage ceremony by the Ebubeagu operatives are in critical condition in the hospital. Their lives are hanging in the balance and they depend on God to make it out alive.



“We will not accept the killing of 14 innocent youths laying low. Governor Hope Uzodimma must resign within 7 days, resign from office as governor of Imo State or be impeached by the Imo State House of Assembly, else the youths will occupy the roads lawfully in protest to demand his resignation as the Executive Governor of Imo State. What we are seeing in Imo is longer democracy but tyranny taken too far.



“We are now a laughing stock among the comity of nations because of not having any value for human life and respect for fundamental human rights.



“Democracy is about problem-solving, bringing democracy dividends to the people and making people happy but what we are seeing now in Imo State is the direct opposite of what democracy should be.



“We humbly solicit the pro bono legal services of Femi Falana, SAN; Mike Ahamba, SAN; Mike Ozekhome, SAN; and all other legal luminaries in the country and outside the country. Please, come to the aid of Imo youths before they are exterminated from the surface of the earth”.

Propaganda won’t deter us — IMSG

According to the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, CPS, and Media Adviser, Mr. Oguwike Nwachukwu, the Governor spoke after the Imo State Security Council meeting, called with regard to the reported killing of some Imo youths that took place at Awo-Omamma on Sunday, which led to the death of some youngsters.



Governor Uzodimma said: “Government has been briefed on the incident by the Director of State Services, DSS, in an interim report made available to members of the Security Council.



“The DSS Director confirmed that his men carried out an operation in a camp at Awo mama with the assistance of their informant and not at a wedding place as claimed by the youths and it was in the process that some bandits were neutralized.”



Uzodimma also said that “while the Security Council awaits detailed report on the incident, it is important that the public are wary of those using the incident as propaganda tool to blackmail the security agencies and the government.”



Governor Uzodimma also used the opportunity to describe as “fallacy”, the claim on the social media and sections of the traditional media, about a 15-year old girl allegedly impregnated in the DSS detention.

Ex-Imo Deputy governor calls for an independent investigation

According to the statement, “While we commend the Governor for his resolute stance in keeping Imo State safe, the sordid happenings and alleged killings directed at the youthful population of Imo West Senatorial zone must be condemned in its entirety.



“We call for an independent investigation into some of the reported mysterious killings. Some families have been wiped out while others have been eternally injured. Most of these people are said to be innocent of any gangsterism, banditry and other criminal activities.

“I will suggest that Forensic Experts should be deployed to resolve some of the killings.”