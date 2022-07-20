By Chinonso Alozie

An activist, Paul Amadi from Naze in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, on Wednesday said he would seek legal action to disband the operation of the Ebubeagu Security outfit in Imo state.

Amadi disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, while reacting to the last Sunday’s incident where fourteen youths were attacked, seven reportedly shot and others injured as they were returning from a traditional wedding ceremony from Awo-Omamma in Oru East local government area to Otulu in Oru West local government area of the state.

He described the action as summary execution of youths. To stop it, he said he had reported the incident to the United nation’s among other international bodies to pressure president Muhammadu Buhari to stop the killings linked to the said security outfit.

Amadi started by saying: “Governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma is culpable in these crimes against humanity. Because Ebubeagu militia group cannot operate in this state without the express knowledge of the Governor and his consent.

“I have already reported the matter to the United Nations, its affiliate in Nigeria, the European Union and the US government asking them to put pressure on the Buhari government to stop the killing of Imo youths and sometimes, their family members. “I am begging them to declare Uzodinma as one who has committed crimes against humanity. So that he would be picked up anytime he leaves Nigeria and prosecuted. I wondered how Imolites could keep quiet while their youths are being “grossly assassinated” by a non-government entity.”

“Even criminals get their day in court, but this time what we are witnessing is summary execution and that is heinous, and unacceptable to me.

“Hope Uzodinma is the Chief Security Officer of the state and his primary duty is to protect the citizens of Imo, and not raise a militant group to kill indiscriminately. Hope Uzodinma’s name would forever reverberate in “infamy”, and he owes Imolites more than an explanation. I will seek legal action promptly to stop the activities of EbubeAgu and wait to see what the international bodies I have reached out to would do,” he said.