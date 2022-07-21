Immigration must review data capturing modalities for Muslim women — THURIST

The Ta’awunu Human Rights Initiative, THURIST, has urged Nigeria Immigration Service to review its modalities for data capturing, noting that the demand for hijab-wearing Muslim women to bring out their ears tramples on their rights as recognised by the Constitution.

The Islamist rights group said they had followed various instances of Muslim women subjected to harassment over their hijab.

The group made their demand in a statement by Sulaymon A. Tadese, its Director-General.

According to THURIST, they recieved a report of a Muslim lady, Shote-Bakre Ikeoluwa, harassed by Nigeria Immigration Service personnel in Osogbo, following her refusal to pull out her ears and remove her hijab for the mandatory data capturing for international passport enrollment.

THURIST said: “We had also been informed that Mrs. Khadija Ikeoluwa had over the years successfully enrolled for other national identity documents using her Hijab and without pulling out her ears, contrary to what was required at Osogbo Immigration office.

“The intimidation by some personnel of the Nigeria Immigration office in Osogbo prompted two of the Muslim ladies, who approached them together with Mrs. Khadija Ikeoluwa, to accept the capturing with their ears pulled out.

“It is important to put the record straight that over the years there were attempts to stop Muslim women from identifying themselves in hijab and other Muslim women garments in government establishments nationwide, especially in southern Nigeria before the court judgement of Osun State and the recent decision of the Supreme Court granting the constitutional rights of Muslim girls in Lagos State government school, as an avenue to put harassment of Muslim women over Hijab to a halt.

“Let’s be reminded that without hijab, there is no freedom of religion for Muslim women in Nigeria as provided for in the Constitution (as amended).

“It renders its supremacy a paper weight and of no effect, just like a toothless bull dog.

“Pulling out ears in public for data capturing is wrong for Muslim women and if freedom of religion will be religiously allowed in Nigeria, the Nigeria Immigration Service will need to revisit her modalities for enrollment and data capturing for issuance of international passports in Nigeria.”

