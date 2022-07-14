Lagos-based Rapper, Odujobi Moses Damilare, popularly known as CoaCo as stage name, believes that music is one of the best ways to inspire and motivate people.

Though a rapper, the artiste, who is an undergraduate, feels comfortable in every genre of music. “I’m a very versatile artist but my genre of music can be described as Trapfro,” he said.

According to him, his music is inspired by many artists that I can’t finish listing their name, because I believe music is life. He added, “I draw my inspirations from sounds and energy around me. I’m the new phase of Nigerian music and I have everything it takes to make my music a global brand.”

Coaco said his dream is to create music that would touch lives in positive ways, and as well as create good and danceable vibes.

With songs such as Ogologo and his EP No Stress has been able to prove that he has what is needed to produce great hits.

Speaking on his latest single, he said, “I want to give something magical to every music lover and I also want to remind my audience that there is life beyond the current situation they may be grappling with. This is a piece of music and body of work for everybody.

“The plan is to keep taking it one step at a time as I continue to take my fans on a musical journey that would entertain and encourage them to always do well for one another. I’m coming in with full energy, positive vibes, good music in a unique style and keeping my fans wowing because not letting them down is one of my priorities,” he said.

The artist’s ultimate desire is that his audience will embrace the true virtues of love through his music-willingness to go all the way and be there for one another. “It gives a calming effect and offers assurance, trust and hope, which are, of course, some of the virtues of love.”