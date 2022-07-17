As he turned 30 recently, Ebiye Victor, comedian, actor and MC took to his social media to announce his transition from being ‘Prince of Comedy to King of Comedy’.

He said, “I decided to transition from the Prince to the King of Comedy after a professional career evaluation, which included my 7 years of doing comedy professionally and over 27 years making people laugh. I realized it was time to ascend to that kingly sphere where I belong. Ebiye is a perfect blend of the best of the best ever to do it in comedy. I’ve been influenced by a lot of comedians such as Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Basketmouth, Bovi, AY, Okey Bakassi to name a few.

“I have studied their excellence over the years and watched every performance they have ever done and as a comedy addict you can tell by my excellence.”

Ebiye has over time grown his brand to one that connects to other brands. He tends to serve nothing much excellence with his craft.

“I try to make brands understand how natural my vibe is as I’m also currently a brand ambassador to Online Alaba and Yobs Kitchen and I’ve done influencing jobs for over thirty brands. Due to how naturally funny my skits are, the audience don’t get a forced brand on them. I don’t shove my brands in the faces of my audience, instead I make the audience through my jokes understand why they should patronize my partner brands and hey, they get to laugh too!”