By Etop Ekanem

The new President of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Mr. Johnbull Amayaevbo, has announced plans to initiatestrategic action aimed at improving the standard of professional estate surveying practice across Nigeria.

In a statement in Abuja, Amayaevbo said his tenure will be anchored on four strategic agenda, which will bring significant change to the national outlook of the professional institution and set the standard for practitioners in the industry.

“For this administration, our strategic direction will focus on rebranding, research and development, capacity building and improving the welfare of our members. More than ever, we are committed to uplifting NIESV to greater heights,” Amayaevbo noted.

The new President added that he would work in close collaboration with his team of Management Committee members to ensure strict adherence to professional standards among practitioners and stakeholders.

He said: “We will run our tenure based on law and order. With an established feedback mechanism in place, we will regularly assess and make necessary adjustments to policy based on feedback from our members in order to ensure that every member becomes an ambassador of the professionalism for, which the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers is renowned.”

Amayaevbo brings 30 years of experience as an Estate Surveyor and Valuer to the role of President of NIESV. His specialism in Asset Valuation includes Plants and Equipment, Right of Way Acquisition, Facility Management, Real Estate Brokerage (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Logistics Spaces) and more.

In his new role as President, Amayaevbo called for support, not just from NIESV members, but also from stakeholders in the public and private sectors and government agencies at all levels as partners with the goal of improving industry standards.

He stressed: “We are seeking the support of strategic national bodies concerned with issues relating to policy development, such as the National Institute of Policies and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) towards effecting positive changes within the Estate Surveying and Land Economy sector in Nigeria”

The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) was founded in 1969 by a group of qualified General Practice Chartered Surveyors who were trained mainly in the United Kingdom. The Institution was granted government recognition by the enactment of the Estate Surveyors and Valuers (Registration Act) Decree No. 24 of 1975, now CAP E13 LFN 2007.