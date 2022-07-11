.

By Emma Amaize, UTAGBA OGBE

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has said the state would generate N12 billion revenue monthly from Delta North senatorial district (Anioma) alone if Deltans elect him as governor in the 2023 general elections.

Gbagi, a former Minister of State for Education, who spoke when he visited Utagba-Ogbe in Ndokwa land, weekend, said: “I am contesting the governorship of the state under the SDP, the platform that is blemishless. You need somebody with a business acumen as your governor, who can turn things into reality. I know what I will do in Delta North alone that will give the state nothing less than N12 billion monthly.

“I know and I say it without mistake that great political injustice has been meted out against the people of Ndokwa nation, I know the injustices that had been done here against this place and I am aware. And I break my silence to tell you that my deputy governor will come out of Ndokwa nation.

“SDP was the party with which the late MKO Abiola won the fairest and the freest election in Nigeria. It was the SDP that late Felix Ibru became governor of Delta State. SDP is not corruptible, the way Ibru ruled as a governor, he did not deep his hands in the purse of government for his personal interest because he had a good name.”

“That again resonated as one of the best governors that Delta State has ever produced for the period he was the governor.”