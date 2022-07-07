By Rotimi Ojomoyela

A Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, IOO, yesterday, stated that the lawsuit it instituted against the validity of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria shall be withdrawn and re-filed at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court within in the next two weeks.

A statement by its Communications Manager, Maxwell Adeleye, said the decision was informed by the desire to achieve a better result.

He said: “The Lead Counsel representing us in the case, Mr Tolu Babaleye, has advised that the Plaintiffs should withdraw the suit to consolidate the matter and re-file it at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court because the major prayer which is the invalidation of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria can only be heard at the Abuja Division in line with the Ruling of Ado-Ekiti division of the Court on appropriate forum.

“Though we have our reservations, we do not want to waste our time on technicalities. We are withdrawing the suit in Osogbo, the Plaintiffs in Osogbo will join the Plaintiffs in Ado-Ekiti, with fresh Plaintiffs who are indigenes of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Ondo States to institute the case afresh in the Abuja Division of Federal High Court.

“Our Legal Team believes that this is the best way to go and they are confident that the outcome of the suit will make the Yoruba People and all lovers of Justice, Fairness and Self-Determination worldwide rejoice. As far as we are concerned, it is a no retreat, no surrender.”