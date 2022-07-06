.

Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Convener, YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement and Medical Director of Sckyé Hospital, Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese has been inducted into the Ondo state Hall of fame alongside other eminent citizens of the state.

Ikubese was honored for his outstanding and humanitarian feats in the health sector over the years.

These includes rendering of free antenatal services and deliveries to pregnant women since 2002 as well as free Caesarean section to pregnant women with higher order multiple gestation, an uncommon gesture that has won him several laurels from far and near

Others inductees include; the Special adviser to Ondo state Governor on health, Dr. Dayo Faduyile; Afenifere leaders, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, former Secretary General of Afenifere, Chief Sehinde Arogbofa; Tunde Adegbomire SAN and others

The event, which was organised by the African lmpact, took place at the International Events Centre, the Dome, Akure, was well attended by citizens of the state from different organisations and groups.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Princess, Oladunni Odu, congratulated the inductees and advised them not to relax but ensure they add more value to the state.

In his remark, Dr Ikubese dedicated the feat to God and the less privileged in the society.

The former Presidential Aspirant said, “I was inducted into the Ondo State Hall of Fame alongside other dignitaries on Sunday 3rd July 2022.

“I appreciate this honour and dedicate this recognition to the less privileged in society.”.

During the event, the book, “Who Is Who In Ondo State” was launched, featuring personalities who have made impact in their various fields of human endeavor, yours sincerely being privileged to have been so featured in the health sector”.