HRM, CBR Dirisu; Mrs. Christiana Ekheoveh; Mrs, Lizzy Egwenomhe Igbafe; Sonnie Braih Esq; Mr. Abdulsalami Ozoya; Dr. Roland Otaru SAN; Mrs. Magdalene Ereso; Mrs. Christiana Aileobimi; Mrs. Adiketu Sedenu; Mrs. F. F. Oyakhire (squatting) and Mr. Ahemokhai Simon.

By Ebele Orakpo

It was a great reunion for old students of Ikpomaza Grammar School, IGS, Okpella, Edo State as they gathered in Lagos from all walks of life for the inaugural meeting of old students of the school. The four-day event which began on July 21 and ended on July 24, saw old students of the 52-year-old institution reminiscing good old days and reliving the past with former classmates.

Beyond the excitement, the old students were there for serious business. With Nigeria’s education sector almost comatose due mainly to government’s neglect of public schools and millions of children out of school, all hands must be on deck to redeem the sector which is seen as the bedrock of any nation.

In a chat with Vanguard at the event, President of Ikpomaza Grammar School Old Students Association, IGSOSA, Dr Roland Otaru, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN said the inaugural meeting was absolutely necessary although it appears to be coming late.

“It may appear as if it’s long overdue so even though we are starting ‘late,’ we are happy that we are starting it on a very big scale. We have our old students all over the world.” One of the old students, Sonnie Braih Esq., flew in from the US with his daughter for the reunion.

Objectives

According to Otaru, the main aim of setting up the association is to seek ways to contribute to the development of the school, to give the staff and students a conducive teaching and learning environment. “Right now, most of the infrastructure in the school have been vandalized, no science laboratory equipment, so we need to come together to construct and reconstruct the buildings in the school as the case may be. We will also have an Endowment fund scholarship for brilliant but indigent students so that at the end of the day, they will achieve their dreams.

On the nation’s Education system, the president noted that it is at very low ebb, blaming it mostly on government’s takeover of mission schools in 1975. “For some of us that attended mission schools, both Christian and Moslem, you discover that there was inculcation of moral discipline in schools and what we enjoyed is no longer available in schools. There’s a lot of immorality in the system today. The government seems incapable in this area.“

Poor funding

He said that allocation to the education sector in every budget year is abysmally low, noting that a well funded and well developed education sector is the only way Nigeria can develop her human capital.

He promised that IGSOSA will work in synergy with the community to improve the standard of education in Ikpomaza Grammar School.

Appeal

In her speech, the principal of the school, Mrs. Dora Ikioda, represented by Hon. Gabriel Ajayi reeled out some of the challenges facing the school which include deteriorated infrastructure, insecurity and shortage of teachers. She appealed to IGSOSA to look into these challenges bedeviling their alma mater and act urgently to return IGS to its enviable position of academic, moral and sporting excellence.

Also, the current Head boy and Head girl, Isah Solomon and Femi Joy pleaded with the old students to aid the school especially in the area of security.

Addressing the gathering, the pioneer principal of the school, Chief F. O. Izegaegbe, represented by Pastor Shegun Gabriel, urged the old students to remember the discipline inculcated in them while in school and apply it while carrying out their activities in the association. “Time, like the frog, always moves forward and never backward. Make the best use of your coming together. There will be nobody to remind you with the bell or cane, that it is time to do what you have to do as a responsible human being,” he said.

In his goodwill message, the pioneer senior prefect of the school, who is the chairman, Board of Trustees of IGSOSA, Mr. James Ade Ife, said the inaugural meeting confirmed the axiom that no force can stop an idea whose time has come because several attempts were made in the past to start the association.

