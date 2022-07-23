.

. Says Nigeria on life support

By Steve Oko

Former Commissioner for Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs, Abia State, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya (Evulogu Ibeku), has donated a magnificent edifice as a campaign office to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Presenting the structure strategically located at Azikiwe Road Umuahia, the former Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, said that “Nigeria is in coma and needs life support” to pull her back from the precipice.

The PDP chieftain said that for Nigeria to be rescued, collective efforts of everybody irrespective of ones political affiliation were needed.

He said that the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, should not be allowed to stay in power beyond 2023, if Nigeria must survive.

” Nigeria is on the cross road. This is not time for politicking; the situation calls for collaborative efforts to take back our country from the hijackers.

“Nigeria is fast on the lane to her doomsday and needs someone with the political understanding, reach and international connections like Atiku to get us out of this quagmire.”

In a remark, the South East Cordinator of Atiku Support Organization, Hon. Alozie Alozie, said that time had come for every patriotic Nigerian to be part of the on-going efforts to rescue and rebuild the country.

He commended Ogbonnaya for the donation of the edifice which he said “shows that Nigerians are tired of APC and are ready to lead the battle for a change”.