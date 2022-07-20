By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor ,Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has handed over 13 patrol vans to the security agencies to enable them provide effective security in the state.

The Police received 6 vans, the Army 3 while the Navy, the DSS and the Correctional Services got one each.

Handing over the vehicles at Government Lodge,Aba, Gov. Ikpeazu who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Chris Ezem, said the donation were made to encourage the security agencies to double their efforts at combating criminals and ensuring the safety of lives and properties in the state.

He explained that the state government would provide more patrol vans to ensure that the needs of the security agencies are met in overcoming the security challenges affecting the state and Nigeria.

He said; “The donation of more patrol vehicles is a further step in securing Abia state and Nigeria and encouraging the security agencies to double their efforts in chasing criminals and overcoming the security challenges bedeviling Abia state and Nigeria. We commend the synergy between the Abia state government and the security agencies.We will continue taking these steps,we know it won’t go round but we will continue the donation. As we progress ,we will do more in enduring that the needs of these agencies are met. The police will receive 6 vans, the Army 3, the Navy gets one, while the DSS will receive one and the Prisons will also receive one to enable them convey inmates to court.”

Expressing gratitude to the state government for the donations, DSP Lambert Ekwekwe, assured that the Police and other security agencies would continue to do their best to provide security and urged residents to volunteer useful information to help combat crime.

He also pledged that the police would maintain the patrol vans.