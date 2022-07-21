By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA — THE leadership of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide, yesterday, declared its readiness to change ways of engaging authorities and oil multinationals for the development of the region, saying it had enrolled 301 youths from Ijaw communities into Information and Communications Technology (ICT) scheme in line with its intellectual approach to the struggle.

According to IYC, the first batch of beneficiaries (60 youths) were to undergo training in computer programming, coding and appreciation and handed starter packs at the end of the training scheme.

Speaking during the official launch of the free ICT skills acquisition training programme in Yenagoa, IYC President, Peter Igbifa, said though the efforts of the leadership of the youth group had not been totally appreciated, it would continue to initiate empowerment schemes to uplift and empower youths of the region.

Igbifa also supported the scheme initiated by the office of the National Spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe with N1million, urging beneficiaries to remain focused and ensure that skills learned were used for the benefit of the region.

In his speech, the initiator of the ICT Scheme and National spokesman of IYC, Ekerefe, said the scheme was conceived to change the narrative of the Ijaw youths worldwide rather than adopting repeated combatant approach which has yielded less results.

Also, the Ijaw National Congress, INC, through its National Vice President II, Nengi James, commended the initiator of the ICT scheme and called for support from multinationals and other stakeholders in the region.

He also called on Ijaw to take advantage of the ongoing online registration of Ijaw into a digital compendium to keep the Ijaw Nation connected to the world.

In his remarks, a former President of the IYC and Special Adviser on Youths to the Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr. Udengs Eradiri challenged the state governors from the region to come up with their own development programme.

Commending the leadership of the IYC for the gesture, he said: “The rapid changing world today requires that young people come to the table with capacity.

“The basic principle and foundation of the Ijaw movement is to build the capacity of young people so that we can take charge of our resources.”