By Samuel Oyadongha, YENAGOA

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has again stressed the urgent need to allow the establishment of functional state-owned police across Nigeria.

Diri, during the gala night at the 2022 Ijaw in Diaspora Convention in the United States, said the operations of state police would end insecurity in the country.

The governor in a statement by his Director, New Media, Dr. Kola Oredipe, insisted on restructuring the country and devolution of power to the states, calling on the Federal Government to respect the true dictates of a federal system of government as fashioned after the US democratic system, where equity, fairness and justice hold sway.

“The security challenges are there in Nigeria and that is why some of us are asking for restructuring of Nigeria. There has to be devolution of powers to the states. Right here in the US, I can see policemen who are not federal but under the jurisdiction of their respective states. That is the federal system. In Nigeria, why can’t we have state policemen. State government should be allowed and that will contribute to security in the country,” Diri said.

He noted that the current administration in Bayelsa State` was investing massively in security to create enabling environment for investments to thrive.

Diri said: “We have been in the US for some days now and have met various groups and institutions for partnerships and investments in the states. Bayelsa is so blessed in oil and gas but we are redirecting our energies to gas, renewable energy and agriculture among others. The meetings have been very encouraging and positive.

“For us, we know that security is key and that was why we established the Bayelsa State Community Safety Corps headed by a retired Brigadier-General. We are involving our youths in the security of their localities. Of course, relatively in Nigeria, Bayelsa remains one of the safest states.

“So, we call on you our brothers and sisters in the diaspora to join us attract investment opportunities to our state. Research has shown that we are so blessed with arable lands and interesting to note that we can even plant rice three times in a year. This is big for us.”