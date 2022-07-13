By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said that the state has set machinery in motion to invest in cultural tourism, wildlife and forestry, with huge ecotourism potential to make them epicentres of recreation, attraction and learning.

Fayemi said that this investment would not only boost the internally generated revenue of the state, but will also create employment for its teeming unemployed graduates.

The governor said this in Ado Ekiti, on Monday, after receiving the report of a six-month survey of 31 cultural sites, led by Dr. Babajide Agboola, and staff of Ekiti State Forestry Commission.

Fayemi, who was represented by the Chairman, Ekiti State Forestry Commission, Kayode Olaosebikan, assured that some sacred places like Ogun Onire Groove, Esa Cave, and 29 others with forest and cultural potentials, will be designated as ‘Community Protected Areas’, in line with the 2016 Ekiti State Forest Law.

Further, to curb illegal deforestation and rural insecurity, Fayemi said his government will recruit more guards to implement forest laws in the state to curb bandits using forests as safe haven for nefarious activities and checkmate illegal loggers that are depleting the forests.

“The government is not unaware of the dreaded activities being perpetrated by some criminals in the forests,” he said adding that efforts were being made to arrest the situation.

“The State Forestry Commission already has a proposal, which will be approved soon. We want to hire more guards to safeguard our forests against insecurity and illegal lumbering that can endanger our people and our economy.

“The government presently has enough personnel, but some of them will be retiring soon. We also felt that we should have more that can effectively cover our forest reserves, so that our people and economy can be saved from wicked people.”

In his submission, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Environment, Dr. Akinyemi Akinyugha, said the government is upping its game to conserve the existing forests and regenerate the depleted ones to boost the economy and protect the environment.

The Executive Secretary, Ekiti State Forestry Commission, Mr. Mathew Famuagun, revealed that the government had last year distributed 580,000 seedlings to interested farmers, and this year 380,000 seedlings to promote afforestation and business in Ekiti.