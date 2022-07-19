.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Inspector- General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali has commended the United Nations Mine Action Service, UNMAS for training 24 Police officers at the Borno State Command on proper usage of Explosive Ordinance Disposal- Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN), as well as donation of requisite equipment to perform effectively.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Commissioner of Police EOD-CBRN, CP Zannah Shettima during UNMAS Award of Certificate and Handing Over of Explosive Ordinance Disposal Equipment which took place at the Borno State Police Command Conference Hall, Maiduguri.

He said, the gesture could not come at a better time than now, considering the number of unexploded Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs planted by terrorists in the region, which have claimed many lives, especially farmers, motorists and innocent civilians in the cause of doing their daily activities.

He said the partnership that exist between Nigerian Police and UNMAS has led to recent achievements to include; safe detection and detonation of unexploded IEDs planted by insurgents in Mallam Fatori in Abadam, Dalori Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs Camp in Maiduguri, Maiduguri -Jakana- Auno- Damaturu, and Maiduguri- Damboa- Biu federal roads among other volatile areas, which allowed millions of IDPs returned back to their liberated communities.

“It will interest you to know that some volatile areas in Borno have been successfully cleared of Unexploded Ordinances (UXOs) by the Nigeria Police EOD personnel, in which, IDPs from Marte, Bama, Kukawa, Baga, Doro-Baga, Gamboru Ngala, Abadam local government areas returned safely, as well as many roads became free for motorists and passengers.

“All these achievements could not have been possible without the continuous capacity building of our personnel and assistance by UNMAS”. Shettima said.

The CP EOD further said, in the year 2021, twelve (12) of his personnel were trained on Advanced Emergency First Aid, twelve (12) on Global Positioning System (GPS), 28 on Improvised Explosive Device Disposal, IEDD, 33 personnel on Emrgency First Responder Course and 20 on Emergency Truama Management among others.

Continuing: “They are 24 personnel that were enrolled into the training in Borno state, unfortunately, only 16 graduated, as the other 8 could not make it due to the rigorous nature of the training.

“Today, five EOD personnel will be certified as IEDD Instructor, six EOD personnel as Medical First Aid Instructor, two EOD personnel as IEDD Basic Operator and three EOD personnel as Medical First Aid Provider.

“No doubt, the IEDD training has improved the capacity of the participants in rendering safe and Disposal of all forms of IEDs after 10 weeks intensive training”. He stated.

In his remarks, the Borno Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, who was represented by Deputy Police Commissioner Operations, DCP Haruna Yahaya said, “This programme is one of the best of it’s kind in Borno State Police Command considering its relevance in the contemporary society where insecurity is rampant everywhere particularly, Borno State where insurgency and other security challenges is perpetual.

“The value of training the EOD personnel cannot be over emphasized in an environment like Borno, where IED’s is so prevalent. Records abound where innocent children picked IEDs ignorantly as playing objects only for it to explode either to maim them or killed them out- rightly .

“Some planted on the roads or to the verge of roads , where vehicles match and got blown up leading to loss of lives and properties. This training can not come at a better time than this, and Iam very much sure that those who have benefited from the training would use it to the benefit of mankind.

“I would at this point thank the organisers for generously donating the equipment which would inevitably assist them in exhibiting what they learned or practicalised”. CP Umar said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief of Mine Action Programme, UNMAS in Nigeria, Mr. Gilles Delecourt, said, the International Community is concerned about the threats posed by planted IEDs in the region, and is poised to mitigate the menace at all cost.

He congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to utilize the knowledge and expertise acquired during the training to save lives.