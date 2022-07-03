George Obiozor

By Anayo Okoli

THE PresidentGeneral of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, has frowned at the recent political developments in the country, which he said have clearly shown that Nigeria does not want Ndigbo as part of it.

Obiozor was reacting to the outcome of the recent presidential primary elections in which the two major political parties, the All Progressive Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were said to have deliberately schemed out aspirants from the South-East despite their huge contributions to the parties.

The Ohanaeze leader who is in Dubai attending to his health, said from what happened at the parties’ primaries, it was clear that “some Nigerian leaders have demonstrated gross historic injustice towards Ndigbo, beyond our expectations”.

He blamed this on “Nigerian national political elites” who are bent on ensuring the continued marginalization of the Igbo in the scheme of things in Nigeria.

Obiozor, in a statement, entitled, “what does Nigeria want from Ndigbo”, stated that Nigeria has failed to be fair, just and fair to Ndigbo.”

He, however, urged Ndigbo not to “lament much but wait for the verdict of history”, assuring that “in the end, this political manipulation will end in a pyrrhic victory for those who rejoice and celebrate injustice”.

He thanked all the Nigerian statesmen and patriots across the country, who supported the idea for the South East to produce the President of Nigeria in 2023, based on the Nigerian proven history of rotation of power between the North and the South as well as a commitment to equity, justice and fairness.

